Cal needs help and added depth at linebacker heading into the 2024 season, and its outgoing star middle linebacker could end up being key to helping the Bears land his replacement. Northeast Mississippi Community College linebacker recruit Keaton Thomas was one of the most productive players at his position this season.

He racked up over 100 tackles to go with 10 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and an interception. So, it is no surprise many programs have come calling late in the cycle looking to add the 6-foot-2, 230-pound recruit originally from Jacksonville, Florida.

Cal is among the programs that has offered Thomas in recent weeks, and over the weekend he took an official visit to Berkeley to get to know the Bears a bit better before coming to a decision later this month.

“Man, first off, it was a great experience," Thomas said. "That was my first time being on the West Coast and it sure was memorable.”

The Bears are battling with a number of programs for Thomas' commitment including Baylor, UCF, West Virginia, SMU, Colorado, NC State and Cincinnati among many others.

There was a lot for Thomas to take in during his first big recruiting trip and his initial experience in the Bay Area. However, in addition the surroundings and atmosphere at Cal, the people around the program managed to make a strong impression on him most.

Jackson Sirmon will be moving on from Cal after having his 2023 season cut short due to an injury, but he remains around the program and played a key role in Thomas' visit over the weekend along with his dad, Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.