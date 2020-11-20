With Cal (0-1) coming off a rough loss to UCLA, one that pointed out a number of issues that have to be solved if the Bears are to 'make the move' to the next level, let alone win a game, this would appear to be a 'must win' game. Oregon State is 0-2 and coming off a tough contest against Washington where the Beavers felt the wrath of Pac-12 refs. It's a game that the Bears absolutely need, finally practicing 11 on 11 again this week after having the entire defensive line quarantined prior to the UCLA game, only getting out of contact tracing calls just before the game.

More: Cal-OSU Game Week Headquarters

Notes

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR When: Saturday, November 21st, 2020, 12:30 PM TV: Fox Sports 1 Radio: KGO 810 Spread: Cal -3 (O/U 48) All-time series: Cal leads 38-34 Connections: - Head coaches Justin Wilcox and Jonathan Smith have faced off before in the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game in 1999, which saw the Ducks take down the Beavers, 25-14. - Each team has an Alfieri, with Cal having linebacker Andy, and Oregon State having running back Mikey - Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is the nephew of Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave - Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik held the OL coach position at Cal from 2002-08, then again from 2011-12. Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was an OL grad assistant at Cal in 1999. Tibesar coached under Wilcox at Wisconsin in 2016. Key Players to Watch Cal: LT Will Craig, WR Nikko Remigio, OLB Cam Goode, S Daniel Scott Oregon State: RB Jermar Jefferson, TE Luke Musgrave, DL Simon Sandberg, LB Avery Roberts Injuries: Cal - OUT, NG Aaron Maldonado (lower body), WR Jeremiah Hunter (upper body) Probable - NG Stanley McKenzie Oregon State - OUT: LB Addison Gumbs, DB Mason Moran, S David Morris, DL Sebastian Briski, LB Junior Walling, LB Kyrei Fisher Out for first half - Kitan Oladapo (targeting) Doubtful - DL Alexander Skelton Uniform Combo

Last Time they Played

Oregon State took down Cal the last time these two teams played in a 21-17 win in Berkeley. The Beavers and Bears both put up 282 yards of total offense, but a late 13 yard touchdown run by BJ Baylor put the Beavers over the top in a relatively ugly game. Cal LB Evan Weaver had 21 tackles and 2 sacks in the loss as Oregon State produced nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss. This game saw Devon Modster starting his second consecutive game, in the aftermath of Chase Garbers' collarbone injury against Arizona State. Modster would get knocked out of this game, paving the way for Spencer Brasch to come in to try and lead a final drive comeback. That comeback was dashed due to an interception. Cal notably didn't allow a single completion on passes thrown over 10 yards downfield in the contest, but struggled to get their defense off the field on third down, allowing three third down conversions on Oregon State's game winning drive. Cal did win the previous matchup in Corvallis, a 49-7 shellacking that saw Garbers throw for three touchdowns, while Josh Drayden finished the game with a pick-six

Three Key Storylines

The Chase Garbers Rebound

Garbers had his worst performance since last year's North Texas game against UCLA, and now he'll get to go against an Oregon State defense that has improved, but hasn't been excellent. The Beavers do have a handful of taller defensive backs to contend with, but Garbers and a relatively experienced WR core have to be better than they were in week one. There is precedent for a bounceback, as in Garbers sole start against Oregon State, he threw for 234 yards and 3 TDs against the Beavers in 2018. Rhythm has been a consistent factor mentioned during the week of practice, and whether Garbers can get a few early completions under his belt will be key.

The Tackling Issue

Cal's tackling against UCLA on Sunday was poor, to say the least. The Bears finished with 21 missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus, and Justin Wilcox estimated that they allowed over 150 yards after contact. Finishing plays has been another emphasis for the Bears on the week, and there's a couple of key guys they'll have to do it against. Jermar Jefferson has been the star back for the Beavers over the past three seasons, though he missed the 2019 matchup with Cal and only had two carries in the 2018 matchup. Jefferson has already tallied 13 avoided tackles on 44 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Between Jefferson and BJ Baylor (9 carries for 41 yards), the Bears have a couple shifty runners to keep an eye on. In addition, Champ Flemings on kickoff returns could be dangerous for Cal. The 5'5" return man has been effective, including a 43 yard return against Washington a week ago.

The Line