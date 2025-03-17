GALLERY: Cal spring practice Day 4 photos

The Texas native made the move to Berkeley this winter following five seasons at UTSA.
The Bears will face ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Saturday in Los Angeles.
The Bears put on shoulder pads for the first time Saturday, and the defense responded with a strong performance.
The Bears' head coach plus DL Aidan Keanaaina and RB Jaivian Thomas met with reporters Saturday.
A look from the field at Day 3 of spring practice for the Bears, which brought the first day of shoulder pads.
The Texas native made the move to Berkeley this winter following five seasons at UTSA.
The Bears will face ninth-seeded Mississippi State on Saturday in Los Angeles.
The Bears put on shoulder pads for the first time Saturday, and the defense responded with a strong performance.