Cal continues to add pieces to its roster this offseason, and Sunday the latest transfer announced his decision. Florida graduate transfer David Reese is headed to play for the Bears after taking a visit to Berkeley. Like some of Cal's other recent transfer additions, such as quarterback Sam Jackson and running back Justin Williams-Thomas, Reese was highly-recruited as a high school prospect.

"We're excited to add David to our roster and look forward to him making solid contributions to our team," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a press release announcing the addition.

The former four-star recruit ranked No. 126 overall in the 2018 Rivals rankings and held offers from schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Florida State and Mississippi State plus interest from the likes of Alabama and Clemson.

Ultimately, he the Vero Beach standout decided to stay close to home and play at Florida. Injuries hampered his career with the Gators as a torn Achilles during the summer ahead of the 2019 season cost him that year on the field. He played in five games during 2020 before suffering another season-ending injury.

After not playing in 2021, Reese was finally able to stay healthy and get on the field in 2022 as he played in all 13 games this season and finished the year with two tackles.

After losing Femi Oladejo and other pieces in the linebacker unit, the Bears have been looking to add some more help at the position this offseason.

Reese joins Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen as the transfer additions at the position this offseason. Allen signed with the Bears back in December.

The newest Cal transfer is currently ranked as the 467th-best player from the portal this offseason by Rivals.