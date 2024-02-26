Five to watch: Cal's most important winter transfer additions
The transfer portal has become a mainstay of college football over the last few years — and Cal football is certainly no stranger to that. Bears head coach Justin Wilcox has relied on the transfer portal heavily in recent seasons to fill positions in need and adjust for roster movement.
But with every action there is an equal, opposite reaction, and the Bears have fallen victim to top players departing the program to look for new homes elsewhere. Wilcox said last week that he viewed the roster movement so far as a “net positive,” and as the Bears head into spring football next month, we’ll be able to get a first look at some of the new players.
With Wilcox saying in December he expects almost a third of the roster to change by the fall, the rest of the offseason will be a chance to see some of the new faces in action. Until spring football begins in March, here is a list of the top five transfer additions for the Bears so far.
Cal brought in two transfer quarterbacks last offseason — and benched both of them in favor of redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza, before then losing both to the transfer portal. Without North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers, who committed Dec. 11, Mendoza would have been the only scholarship quarterback still on the roster by springtime.
“He’s an experienced guy, he's played a lot of football. He's played in a very similar system, some semantics are a little bit different,” Wilcox said last week. “He can throw the ball, he throws it accurately, he can do things with his feet, he can get out on the move and run. So he's a good football player.”
