Five Takeaways: Cal’s coaching staff talks final stages of bowl game prep
Cal went on a 3-0 run to end the regular season and now finds itself at 6-6 and preparing to face Texas Tech (6-6) in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, come Saturday. In the meantime, though, a lot of change has happened within the program, including coaching staff reshuffling and transfers both in and out.
Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and newly appointed offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch talked about the offseason and the upcoming bowl game Saturday. Here are the five takeaways from Tuesday’s media availability.
Coaches shed light on bowl game participants, opt outs
The staff gave some injury updates as well as clarification on which players from the departing batch will be available against Texas Tech this weekend.
In terms of injuries, running back Isaiah Ifanse, who is in his final year of eligibility, is working to be able to be available this weekend. Ifanse has been out with an injury since Cal’s game against USC Oct. 28, and has been working to get back to the field. Wilcox said Ifanse is day to day, and that the final evaluation will be made closer to gametime.
As far as other injured Bears go, defensive lineman Ethan Saunders is out for the game, whereas defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKenzie is back in practice. Freshman running back Jaivian Thomas is also back in practice after suffering a serious injury against Oregon.
Wilcox reiterated that those players transferring out will participate in the bowl game on a “case by case” basis. That being said, those who are not on the roster that was released Tuesday are presumed to have “moved on” from the program; this includes inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and defensive back Jeremiah Earby, who have already announced their intent to transfer, as well as Taj Davis, who may be declaring for the NFL or transferring for a final year of graduate eligibility.
“There’s a number of guys that have moved on and we support those guys and their future endeavors. But if they’re not on the depth chart or the roster, those guys have moved on from the program,” Wilcox said.
