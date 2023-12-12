The staff gave some injury updates as well as clarification on which players from the departing batch will be available against Texas Tech this weekend.

In terms of injuries, running back Isaiah Ifanse, who is in his final year of eligibility, is working to be able to be available this weekend. Ifanse has been out with an injury since Cal’s game against USC Oct. 28, and has been working to get back to the field. Wilcox said Ifanse is day to day, and that the final evaluation will be made closer to gametime.

As far as other injured Bears go, defensive lineman Ethan Saunders is out for the game, whereas defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKenzie is back in practice. Freshman running back Jaivian Thomas is also back in practice after suffering a serious injury against Oregon.

Wilcox reiterated that those players transferring out will participate in the bowl game on a “case by case” basis. That being said, those who are not on the roster that was released Tuesday are presumed to have “moved on” from the program; this includes inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and defensive back Jeremiah Earby, who have already announced their intent to transfer, as well as Taj Davis, who may be declaring for the NFL or transferring for a final year of graduate eligibility.

“There’s a number of guys that have moved on and we support those guys and their future endeavors. But if they’re not on the depth chart or the roster, those guys have moved on from the program,” Wilcox said.