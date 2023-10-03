Last week was the first time a Cal quarterback played the entire way through a game in the 2023 season as Sam Jackson V earned the start following his performance in practice that week and with Ben Finley not cleared until later in the week.

Wilcox confirmed to the media Tuesday that Ben Finley is back and practicing, though the starting quarterback has not yet been confirmed. Wilcox added that redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza is in the mix, and the freshman was taking reps last week in practice with Finley out.

Once again, though, the same word is being used over and over again: consistency.

“We were looking for more consistency at that spot, and we actually had planned to get Fernando some reps in the game and it didn’t happen,” Wilcox said. “Ideally, you’d like to have a quarterback that kind of takes the lead and takes the job over — we’re not quite there yet.”