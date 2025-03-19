WATCH: DB coach Allen Brown, OL Tyson Ruffins discuss moves to Cal on Day 5

Allen Brown is back at Cal, and he now has a bigger role. The former Bears quality control coach has worked with the secondary before in Berkeley, but now he is an on-field coach and one of Cal's two defensive backs coaches.

Brown was last at Cal back in 2022, and since then he has continued to develop as a coach and now has an opportunity to have an even more hands-on approach with the group alongside Terrence Brown.

We caught up with the Cal newcomer to discuss his return to the Bay Area, what he's looking for from the secondary and his thoughts on some early standout performers this spring.

Tyson Ruffins was committed to Stanford at one point after entering the portal, but the Nevada transfer changed his decision and now will play across the Bay at Cal.

That is just part of the change for the Long Beach native, who is also stepping into a new position at his new school. We spoke with Ruffins after Wednesday's practice about his transition from guard to center, his thoughts on working with Devin Brown and more.