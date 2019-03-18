The latest addition to the Cal women’s basketball program is 2019 forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt out of the Netherlands. Cal needed to add a front court player to the 2019 class and they went overseas to get it done. Schipholt caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about why she chose Cal, how they found her, and what she hopes to bring to the program.

Probably the first question on everybody’s mind is how does Cal find talent overseas? The answer is a combination of luck and having the right connections. Fortunately for Cal, they had both go their way as they had a connection with Passion Hoops, an organization that connects international players with college programs.

“Cal found me through Daniel Prince,” Schipholt explained. “He works for Passion Hoops and he has a big network that connects European players with colleges. I think they started recruiting me somewhere at the end of last year.”

As soon as that connection was made, Schipholt started to learn more about the Cal program and found it appealing for its combination of elite academics and membership in a competitive conference. Upon visiting the campus, Schipholt also learned that the Cal program creates a very inclusive atmosphere.

“Cal has the perfect combination between high academics and good basketball competition,” Schipholt said. “Even though I had some other options that also offered that combination, Cal really stood out during my visit. All the coaches and players were so nice, and I felt at home immediately and that is really important to me. I could just feel that this was the right choice for me and sometimes you need to trust your gut! I honestly felt comfortable with everybody on the team. However, it does excite me to see the girls that are injured this season get back on the court. Injuries are the worst.

“I can’t wait to compete against the best players in the country and learn from them. I think it is gonna push me to be the best player I can be. The Pac-12 is such a competitive conference. You gotta compete hard every game again. That is really gonna bring the best out of you.”

Growing up in the Netherlands, Schipholt brings a unique viewpoint and perspective to Cal. Coming from a place where basketball isn’t as popular, Schipholt is much more likely to appreciate what the United States has to offer from a basketball standpoint. She also wants to prove that she belongs just as much as the American players.

“Basketball definitely is not as big in the Netherlands as it is in the US,” Schipholt said. “Being an athlete is not as respected as it is in the US. I go to an academy right now where I have the opportunity to attend a full time basketball program. This program has developed me a lot. It is a shame that there is only one program like this one in the Netherlands.

“Of course, I wanna show that Dutchies can ball too, but I feel more pressure to prove myself than pressure to represent my country. I think recruiting international players is always a little bit of a gamble. I haven’t been recruited since I was 14/15 years old like some Americans have. I feel like I still need to prove and show myself because of that.”

Despite living in a different country half-way around the world, Schipholt has made an effort to watch Cal play and show support for her future teammates. It’s been a little surreal to watch them play, but it has her excited for the years ahead.

“I try to watch every game,” Schipholt said. “I stay up until like 4 am to see them play live. And it always feels weird realizing that I will join them next year, but I am so excited at the same time. I think they deserve to be higher on the standings. They just didn’t reward themselves enough. Almost every game has been a close one so far. And the Pac-12 is such a tough conference anybody could get away with the W every game.”

As far as her role is concerned for next season, Schipholt doesn’t yet know what it will be, but she’s determined to work her absolute hardest to bring whatever she can to the team. With Kristine Anigwe leaving, she knows that everyone is going to have to elevate their game.

I don’t know exactly what my role will be, but I do know that I am gonna have to work hard for it,” Schipholt said. “I don’t think anybody can just like that replace what Kristine brought to the game. We are all gonna have to step up a bit to fill that hole.

“I think shooting is my biggest improvement point. I have been working on that really hard lately and I finally see that is paying off now. I just need to get it more consistent so I can be as much as a threat outside as inside.”

When considering Cal’s need for a forward and Schipholt’s desire to play at a place that offers high academics and elite competition, it’s clear that they are a perfect match for each other. It will be interesting to see what Schipholt brings to the program and how big of a role she plays in her freshman season.