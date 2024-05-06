It came down to Texas and Cal for Air Force transfer Rytis Petraitis. The rising junior from Arlington eventually decided to go with the Bears after visiting both programs and getting a feel for what each had to offer.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward has the size and skill set to impact the game in a variety of ways. Things that helped the Bears in a number of ways last season with a player like Jaylon Tyson eventually becoming vital to Cal's victories in Year 1 under Mark Madsen.

It is easy to see how Petraitis — who averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore in the 2023-23 season — could fill a similar role heading into Year 2.