Cal's coming up on a road trip to LA for a contest against USC Saturday, and the Bears have notably switched up their depth chart with an eminently winnable game against the Trojans upcoming.

- Biggest note: there is no more 'AND' on the depth chart between Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain, as Wilcox said that Garbers is set to start Saturday in his native southern California. The Bears are 4-2 when Garbers starts this year, 5-2 when he plays the majority of the snaps.

- Kanawai Noa is still listed on the depth chart as the starter at the slot, despite not making the trip up to Pullman last Saturday. If he can't go, Nikko Remigio will likely start in his place again, as he did last Saturday.

- No other big changes on the offensive side of the ball, as there's a definite lack of receivers seeing time. The Bears have talked about flexing tight ends out to give the group more help, and with the redshirt rule, guys like McCallan Castles or Monroe Young could see use in the coming weeks, along with Ben Skinner

- Defensively, there's been a bit of a shakeup on the defensive line, as the depth chart now reflects the starting group of Zeandae Johnson, Chris Palmer, and Luc Bequette. Tevin Paul and Chinedu Udeogu are both listed at one of the outside linebacker spots, as they've been using those two as bigger options. Tim DeRuyter has called Paul and Udeogu's production there a nice surprise.

- Evan Rambo has been taken off the depth, as he didn't play a week ago against Wazzu.

- Josh Drayden and Elijah Hicks are listed with an OR between them, Drayden having started the prior two games after Hicks started the first seven.

- Remigio is again the sole punt returner, after being in a two returner set with Wharton against Washington two weeks ago.