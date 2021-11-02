Depth Chart: Arizona

A look at Cal's depth chart as the Bears get ready to take on Arizona Saturday, with a handful of changes for the Bears moving forward.

Notable this week as far as the depth chart goes:

- Christopher Brooks is now listed as a co-starter with Damien Moore after starting for the Bears a week ago. Brooks had 20 carries against Oregon State, while Moore had 11.

- Brian Driscoll is no longer listed on the depth chart, with Everett Johnson and Bastian Swinney listed in his place. Driscoll was out for Saturday's game, and is now out for the year due to an upper body injury.

- Tommy Christakos reappeared on the depth chart behind J. Michael Sturdivant, as Christakos is right at the four-game mark to redshirt. He was not on the depth chart last week.