Depth Chart: Arizona
A look at Cal's depth chart as the Bears get ready to take on Arizona Saturday, with a handful of changes for the Bears moving forward.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore OR Christopher Brooks
|
Marcel Dancy
|
|
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker
|
Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Aidan Lee
|
Mavin Anderson
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Everett Johnson
|
Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Bastian Swinney
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme
|
Ender Aguilar
Notable this week as far as the depth chart goes:
- Christopher Brooks is now listed as a co-starter with Damien Moore after starting for the Bears a week ago. Brooks had 20 carries against Oregon State, while Moore had 11.
- Brian Driscoll is no longer listed on the depth chart, with Everett Johnson and Bastian Swinney listed in his place. Driscoll was out for Saturday's game, and is now out for the year due to an upper body injury.
- Tommy Christakos reappeared on the depth chart behind J. Michael Sturdivant, as Christakos is right at the four-game mark to redshirt. He was not on the depth chart last week.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Akili Calhoun
|
ILB
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena
|
Evan Tattersall
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Femi Oladejo
|
Kyle Smith
|
OLB
|
Marqez Bimage
|
Braxten Croteau
|
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
Branden Smith
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Lu-Magia Hearns III
|
Isaiah Young OR Chigozie Anusiem
|
Kaleb Higgins
|
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Notable Depth Chart changes on defense:
- Akili Calhoun is now listed as a backup at outside linebacker in addition to defensive end. Calhoun has not appeared in a game yet this season, as Justin Wilcox noted that he can play on the edge in certain nickel situations.
- Marqez Bimage has taken one of the starter spots at the outside linebacker spot, over Braxten Croteau, though both started against Oregon State. Cameron Goode should be back for the Arizona game, per Justin Wilcox
- Mo Iosefa is still at the top of the depth chart, he's listed as day to day, as Femi Oladejo would likely start in his place if the sophomore ILB is still out.
- Isaiah Young is now listed as a second string guy, after coming in for Collin Gamble and making a handful of plays, including a tip leading to an interception. Gamble is listed as day to day by Wilcox.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
SS
|
Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Zach Johnson
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Jeremiah Hunter
No changes for the Bears on the special teams end, as the Bears have had some clean special teams play over the last two weeks.