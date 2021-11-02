 Cal Football Depth Chart: Arizona
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 14:14:55 -0500') }} football

Depth Chart: Arizona

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

A look at Cal's depth chart as the Bears get ready to take on Arizona Saturday, with a handful of changes for the Bears moving forward.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third Fourth

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore OR Christopher Brooks

Marcel Dancy



WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

J. Michael Sturdivant

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker

Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Aidan Lee

Mavin Anderson

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Everett Johnson

Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Bastian Swinney

RG

McKade Mettauer

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme

Ender Aguilar

Notable this week as far as the depth chart goes:

- Christopher Brooks is now listed as a co-starter with Damien Moore after starting for the Bears a week ago. Brooks had 20 carries against Oregon State, while Moore had 11.

- Brian Driscoll is no longer listed on the depth chart, with Everett Johnson and Bastian Swinney listed in his place. Driscoll was out for Saturday's game, and is now out for the year due to an upper body injury.

- Tommy Christakos reappeared on the depth chart behind J. Michael Sturdivant, as Christakos is right at the four-game mark to redshirt. He was not on the depth chart last week.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask


DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Akili Calhoun

ILB

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena

Evan Tattersall

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Femi Oladejo

Kyle Smith

OLB

Marqez Bimage

Braxten Croteau


CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Branden Smith

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Isaiah Young OR Chigozie Anusiem

Kaleb Higgins


NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Notable Depth Chart changes on defense:

- Akili Calhoun is now listed as a backup at outside linebacker in addition to defensive end. Calhoun has not appeared in a game yet this season, as Justin Wilcox noted that he can play on the edge in certain nickel situations.

- Marqez Bimage has taken one of the starter spots at the outside linebacker spot, over Braxten Croteau, though both started against Oregon State. Cameron Goode should be back for the Arizona game, per Justin Wilcox

- Mo Iosefa is still at the top of the depth chart, he's listed as day to day, as Femi Oladejo would likely start in his place if the sophomore ILB is still out.

- Isaiah Young is now listed as a second string guy, after coming in for Collin Gamble and making a handful of plays, including a tip leading to an interception. Gamble is listed as day to day by Wilcox.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

SS

Matt Cindric OR Slater Zellers

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

Zach Johnson

KR

Nikko Remigio

Kekoa Crawford

PR

Nikko Remigio

Jeremiah Hunter

No changes for the Bears on the special teams end, as the Bears have had some clean special teams play over the last two weeks.

