Since that time, the Las Vegas native has been continuing to add offers as he seeks out his next home. Michigan State, Kansas, San Diego State and UCLA, which offered him Thursday, are all in the mix.

Cal is one of the schools that offered Jones last year around this time when he was looking for his next school after beginning his career at Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge rusher played in a pair of games as a freshman with the Ducks before entering the portal.

Bears outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto didn't waste any time before offering Jones with Cal doing so just a day after the former high three-star prospect announced his plans to leave his first program.

The renewed attention from the Bears certainly has Jones intrigued and helped push him to take his visit to Berkeley last week.