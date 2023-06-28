Cal has been in search of a high school quarterback for quite some time. The Bears failed to sign one in the last recruiting cycle and ultimately turned to the transfer portal for help. Fernando Mendoza, who is heading into his redshirt freshman season in Berkeley, was the last high school quarterback to sign with the program.

This spring it became increasingly clear that Cal had its eye on one target and one target only at the position for the 2024 class, Seattle-Garfield star EJ Caminong.

The Bears began recruiting the three-star prospect when he was still committed to Washington, and eventually he backed away from that pledge allowing him to freely explore his options.