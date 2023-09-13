There is no way around it: That was a rough loss for Cal. But aside from some very evident issues with game play, this was a big blow for Cal football’s optics.

Auburn was a must-win game for Cal — not because it helps with momentum, not because this was a high-profile opponent, not because the Bears have something to prove. For the first time in a while, the program actually got fans energized for a game.

Before people get mad at me, I’m not talking about the lifelong, die-hard Cal fans. That group undeniably exists and is, I’m sure, doing its best to help out the program and get students and alumni alike excited about Cal football.

But when was the last time the student section was so full for a game that wasn’t the Big Game? Saturday was miles ahead, not just in terms of rival stature but also in terms of potential.

Home attendance for the home opener this year has already trumped all but one, the Big Game, from last year — 44,141 fans made their way to Memorial Stadium Saturday. Every other home game last year, except for Stanford, was stuck in the 30,000s.

After this offseason and the showing at North Texas two weeks ago, it finally seemed like the Bears had turned over a new leaf: a new offensive coaching staff, high-profile transfers aplenty, bright new faces at quarterback.

Instead, Cal was somehow back in its (relatively) old ways — three turnovers, with seven overall between the teams, one touchdown, two interceptions and a four-point 14-10 loss. That’s almost Cheez-It Bowl caliber. It’s almost — almost — laughable.