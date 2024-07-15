Of course the new ACC logo will be displayed on the shoulder, but there have been some tweaks made to previous versions of Cal's uniforms leading to six combinations that will be available for the team to use this season.

It has been teased for a bit now, but Monday the new threads were made official for Cal's football team. The Bears will have new uniforms as they head into their first season in the ACC with Nike refreshing the look ahead of their move to their new conference.

Each of the new combinations comes with a name beginning with the "classic" combination featuring blue helmets, blue jerseys and yellow pants. The "away 1" combination swaps out a white road jersey and blue pants to go along with a blue helmet.

The "all-blue" combination is exactly what it sounds like with navy blue head to toe for the Bears.

The "gold C" iteration brings back the Joe Roth era style block C helmet combined with a white jersey and yellow pants while the same yellow block C helmet will be used with blue jerseys and yellow pants as part of the "blue C" version of the uniform combination.

Lastly, the Bears will have a mostly white look for "road white" combination that features a white jersey and white pants along with a blue Cal Script helmet.

Gone are the Sather Stripes along the side of the pants and jersey sleeves with Nike opting to go away from the look that came into use with the program's previous Under Armour affiliation.

Instead, a classic strip reminiscent of the Joe Roth era uniforms will be used both on the pants and shoulders in the latest update.

The Bears open up the regular season Aug. 31 with a matchup against UC Davis with training camp set to open up in the next few weeks. Cal will play its first conference game Sept. 21 on the road against Florida State.