On Friday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will take on the USC Trojans at Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 9-12 overall and 1-9 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 11-10 overall and 3-7 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal picked up their first win of Pac-12 play in an 81-74 overtime win at Washington. Cal senior CJ West scored a career-high 22 points.

On USC: The Trojans have three players scoring in double figures in freshman forward Alissa Pili (14.4 points & 8.4 rebounds), freshman guard Endyia Rogers (13.1 points & 4.3 rebounds), and graduate guard Stephanie Watts (10.3 points & 6.0 rebounds). Both Pili and Watts do a great job at rebounding while Rogers likes to let it fly from deep, shooting 29.0% from 3-point range on 100 attempts on the season.

As a team, the Trojans average 63.6 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field, 28.7% from 3-point range, and 78.6% shooting from the foul line. They average a +0.7 rebound margin, 12.3 assists, 4.1 blocks, and 6.9 steals per game. Their opponents are averaging 62.0 points per game on 35.9% shooting from the field, 27.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.3% shooting from the foul line.

The Trojans have had a streaky season. They started 0-5 in the Pac-12, won three straight games, and have now lost two straight games. Their three Pac-12 wins all came at home, making them 0-7 away from the Galen Center.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is dominate the glass and control the paint. Cal has a really strong front court led by CJ West that knows how to get after it inside. If Cal wins the battle inside, they should walk out with a win.

Secondly, Cal needs to put up some points. Cal is capable of scoring more than their 66.3 points per game average. The problem is senior Jaelyn Brown is the only Cal player scoring in double figures (14.1 points per game). If Cal can get at least two more players scoring in double figures, that should give Brown the help she needs to get Cal across the finish line.

Finally, Cal needs to take care of the ball. Cal averages 16.2 turnovers per game while their opponents average 14.0 turnovers per game. If Cal can cut back on their turnovers and in turn force some USC turnovers, they should get the win.