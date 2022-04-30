Cal Spring Showcase: Top performers and position-by-position evaluations

After a month of anticipation and weeks of evaluation, Cal’s Spring Showcase finally arrived.

Donning their Saturday best, the blue and gold took the field as the Bay and the Pac-12 watched to get their first glimpse of the 2022 California Golden Bears. The team worked in periods of full-field and redzone work, with lots of players getting a lot of reps and opportunity.

To paint a fuller picture, we’ll start with our own awards for the game for Showcase MVP, Defensive Player of the Game and Offensive Player of the Game.

In addition, we’ll look at how each position group performed in a game-like environment under the albeit relaxed scrutiny of fans in the stands and a Pac-12 Networks TV audience at home.