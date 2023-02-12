Spring practice is just a month away for the Cal Golden Bears, who will be installing a fresh offense under new coordinator Jake Spavital.

The Bears officially announced the dates for practice, which are open to the public inside California Memorial Stadium.

Cal will get started on Saturday, March 11, with the first of 15 practices, leading up to the April 15 Spring Showcase. Here's the full breakdown:

March 11 (Saturday)

March 13 (Monday)

March 15 (Wednesday)

March 17 (Friday)

March 18 (Saturday)

March 20 (Monday)

March 22 (Wednesday)

March 24 (Friday)

April 5 (Wednesday)

April 7 (Friday)

April 8 (Saturday)

April 10 (Monday)

April 12 (Wednesday)

April 14 (Friday)

April 15 (Saturday) -- Spring Showcase

All weekday sessions are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., while times for Cal's annual Pro Day on March 23 and four Saturday practices including the Cal Football Spring Showcase on April 15 will be announced at a later date.

All sessions are open to the public and free of charge. Attendees can enter the venue via Gate 2 in the northwest corner of the stadium.