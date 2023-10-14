Going into its second week of five straight ranked opponents, Cal was hoping to get an upset win against No. 16 Utah. Instead, the Bears saw a lackluster performance, especially on defense, leading to a 34-14 loss to the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday.

Cal (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) got off to a strong start with a career-long 48-yard reception for running back Jaydn Ott and a career-long completion for Fernando Mendoza for a touchdown in the first quarter — the first score of the game and the only touchdown or field goal the Bears would get in the first half.

But Cal’s defense, normally a strong suit of its team, was lacking for the second week in a row. With starting middle linebacker Jackson Sirmon, the team’s second leading tackler, out with an injury and with Nate Burrell going down early in the second quarter, the defense was depleted and seemingly lacking energy against a struggling Utah offense.

The second quarter was ridden with defensive mistakes and missed tackles for the Bears, something that cost them dearly with a two-score second quarter for the Utes. With quarterback Cam Rising still out, it was crucial for Cal to capitalize on a weaker Utah offense plagued with injury.

That is exactly what Cal didn’t do.

“There’s no magic calls that the ball carrier just goes on the ground. They were more physical than us up front for most of the day. We missed I don’t know how many tackles in critical downs,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox. “... We gave up too many points for us to win today.”

Granted, it was without several key players, but the defensive unit has been strong overall in the past, and Saturday’s performance certainly cost Cal the game.

The defensive woes continued throughout the second half as the Bears failed to get stops and continued to miss tackles while the Utes leaned on two-way player Sione Vaki, who turned in a career performance. The safety rushed for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 72-yard score in the fourth quarter. It was the best rushing performance by a safety in Pac-12 history.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears lost momentum after Mendoza had his pass tipped near the line of scrimmage resulting in an interception early in the second quarter.

“The tipped ball interception was a third down play in the second quarter … If that ball was not tipped, I think that’s a big play,” Wilcox said. “You know, coulda, shoulda, woulda. He put the ball where it needed to be.”



