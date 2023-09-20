Center Matthew Cindric’s statement of “it’s obviously not how I drew it up” was echoed in sentiment by quarterback Sam Jackson V’s “I didn’t play how I should have,” — both doused in disappointment about the past and uncertainty about the future. But both talking about very different situations.

As the two sat in front of the media — albeit virtually — on Wednesday, their press conferences showed just how much uncertainty there is in the sport of football, especially in college.

Jackson is part of what has been the biggest storyline for Cal football in 2023: the quarterback situation. After being announced as the starter before Cal’s Week 1 game against North Texas, the staff now seems to be back to the drawing board after seeing a solid performance from NC State transfer Ben Finley.

Cindric, one of the Bears’ most influential veteran players both on and off the field, suffered a season-ending injury in the first game against North Texas. Cindric had a tear in his bicep, the same injury that took him out for the latter half of last season but on the other arm.

These two players are at very different points in their career — Jackson just transferred from TCU as a redshirt sophomore and still, presumably, has years left in his collegiate career. Cindric is in his last year of eligibility. And yet, the question of uncertainty was a theme woefully present throughout both press conferences.

Let’s start with Jackson.