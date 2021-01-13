Per Football Scoop, Cal has found their new head strength and conditioning coach. Brian Johnson, who spent the past three seasons at the University of Arizona, will reportedly be replacing Torre Becton, who left for the Texas strength and conditioning job last week. Johnson comes to the Bears from Arkansas State, where he had just been hired as their head strength and conditioning coach (with the assistant AD for athletic performance title).

In Johnson, Cal is getting a former SEC and NFL offensive lineman who has experience at multiple FBS programs. In addition to his time at Arizona, he has also worked at LSU, Florida State, and Texas A&M as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, also spending 2012 as the head strength and conditioning coach at Akron. Johnson has spent time in the Bay Area, working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015-16.

Johnson was an all-SEC lineman at LSU, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. A back surgery that ended his playing career led him to working for his old offensive coordinator, Jimbo Fisher, at Florida State, which led him down the strength and conditioning path. Johnson also overlapped with Cal defensive backs coach Marcel Yates, who was Arizona's defensive coordinator from 2016-2019.