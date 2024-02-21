LONG BEACH, California — You'll have to forgive Jovani Ruff for not thinking much about his recruitment these days. The four-star prospect has his Long Beach (Calif.) Poly team in position to earn a CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship this weekend.

Ruff is the top dog for Poly, which has won 20 of its last 21 games heading into Saturday's matchup with Huntington Beach (Calif.) Marina.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who currently is rated as a top-50 prospect by Rivals, has been well known for years now so there has been plenty to prove as a junior. Last week he backed up his expansive offer list with a standout showing to help lead his team to its semifinal win by scoring 27 points, including an eventual game-winning 3-pointer.



