Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
LONG BEACH, California — You'll have to forgive Jovani Ruff for not thinking much about his recruitment these days. The four-star prospect has his Long Beach (Calif.) Poly team in position to earn a CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship this weekend.
Ruff is the top dog for Poly, which has won 20 of its last 21 games heading into Saturday's matchup with Huntington Beach (Calif.) Marina.
The 6-foot-5 guard, who currently is rated as a top-50 prospect by Rivals, has been well known for years now so there has been plenty to prove as a junior. Last week he backed up his expansive offer list with a standout showing to help lead his team to its semifinal win by scoring 27 points, including an eventual game-winning 3-pointer.
"That's what I live for," Ruff said. "I look to hit big shots whenever I play. That's what I work on."
A number of programs have already offered Ruff, but his focus for now remains on winning a championship and not where he will be going to school in a couple summers.
"It's big time," he said of the run to the title game. "We haven't won a CIF Southern Section championship since 2014. So, it's just about bringing one back to the city."
Though his focus is on this week and finishing out his junior season, Ruff will soon get back to figuring out his next home. Though he has made just one official visit so far, programs have continued to keep in contact with the four-star prospect with the hope of getting him on campus soon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.