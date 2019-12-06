Cal RB Commit Damien Moore on his In-Home and Senior Year
Damien Moore came back from a knee injury with a goal, among others, to get Bishop Amat into the Open Division playoffs. He did that, springing Amat into a playoff game against Mater Dei, winning t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news