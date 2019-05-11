Cal Lands Jesuit LB Andy Alfieri, Third Commit of 2020
Commitment number three of the 2020 class comes from an area where the Cal staff has put in more effort in this class. Andy Alfieri, from Jesuit HS in Portland, is the newest member of Cal's 2020 class. Alfieri joins Isaiah Young and Everett Johnson in the 2020 class.
Alfieri visited the Bears almost a month ago, where he got to have some face to face time with his main recruiter, Peter Sirmon.
"It was great finally getting to spend some face to face time together," Alfieri said at the time, "and seeing how our personalities go together. I just overall had a great experience, and though my personality fit well with the coaches and players."
I am proud and excited to announce that I have COMMITTED to the University of California, Berkeley!! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/eJ7mFzdCPy— Andy Alfieri (@alfieri_andy) May 12, 2019
Alfieri did note that he'd pull the trigger whenever the moment felt right. That happened to be today, as the Jesuit two way standout will join an inside linebacker room that has a lot of capable talent moving forward.
Alfieri noted last month that he "Love(d) how well rounded the players’ lifestyle is with academics and athletics," when he visited Cal. He's currently rated as the third-best player in the state of Oregon, listed as an athlete by Rivals. Sirmon likes him for his "versatility, length, and pass rush abilities."
At 6'3" and 220 lbs, Alfieri's high school skillset compares to Evan Tattersall's coming out of Granite Bay two years prior. He runs through guys on either side of the ball, he just happens to have the ball when doing it on offense.
Alfieri is listed as a 3-star (5.5) athlete by Rivals.