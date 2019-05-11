Commitment number three of the 2020 class comes from an area where the Cal staff has put in more effort in this class. Andy Alfieri, from Jesuit HS in Portland, is the newest member of Cal's 2020 class. Alfieri joins Isaiah Young and Everett Johnson in the 2020 class.

Alfieri visited the Bears almost a month ago, where he got to have some face to face time with his main recruiter, Peter Sirmon.

"It was great finally getting to spend some face to face time together," Alfieri said at the time, "and seeing how our personalities go together. I just overall had a great experience, and though my personality fit well with the coaches and players."