Cal lands commitment from 2026 CB Jayden Crowder following Big Game visit

High three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder plays in arguably the most competitive high school league in the country, Southern California's Trinity League, and now he'll make his future home in the ACC.

The 5-foot-11 recruit from Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita committed to Cal on Monday following an unofficial visit to Berkeley over the weekend.

It was one of multiple trips Crowder has made up north to see the Bears this season, and the team's Big Game victory over rival Stanford certainly helped the program seal a decision for its newest commit.

"My past visits were incredible, and they truly made my family and I feel like part of the program," Crowder said. "The staff went above and beyond to ensure we felt comfortable and welcome. This week only reinforced my positive impression, especially seeing the team’s strong win over Stanford and witnessing the close bond between the players and coaches."