Cal in line for official visit from 2026 WR Markus Kier

Kier continues to work on fine tuning his skill set as a receiver this offseason, and soon he will begin to take an even deeper look at his list of options, which continues to grow.

Markus Kier is coming off an impressive junior season at Loyola High School in Los Angeles in which he caught 75 passes for 949 yards and 11 touchdowns. That has programs from around the country already in pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver as the 2026 class comes into focus for programs from around the country.

Princeton and Harvard have both offered him opportunities to join their programs, but Ivy League schools are not the only ones who want Kier on their roster. Illinois, Kansas, UNLV, Colorado State and UCLA are all involved as well.

Kier is not yet ready to make any kind of decision, but he has a good handle of some of the programs in pursuit.

Among those schools is Cal, which has built a strong connection with Kier going back to into his sophomore year.

He has made four trips to Berkeley throughout the course of his recruitment including seeing two games last year at California Memorial Stadium.

Kier was back on campus just before the start of the February dead period for an unofficial visit with the Bears.

"Oh it went really well," Kier said about the visit. "We got to talk with coach (Justin) Wilcox, and it was a great conversation with him. We love Cal. They're a great company. The director of recruiting, Marshall, and Amanda (Yount), they're great people. They're very nice and tend to your needs. Anything you need, they got it for you. So, definitely love Cal.

"Got to meet coach (Bryan) Harsion, and he's a guy. Great offense, explosive offense. Then, we got to also talk with coach Cefalo, and he's a great guy. He's coached a lot of great receivers. He's had multiple All-American receivers, so he's a great guy. I'd be very excited to learn under him."