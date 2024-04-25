Cal has made it a point to build up its pass-catching group this offseason, and the Bears added another key piece to the puzzle on Thursday. Maryland tight end Corey Dyches announced his pledge to the program following a recent visit to Berkeley. The former Charlotte commit entered the portal after a standout junior season with the Terrapins in which he caught 49 passes for 491 yards to go with a pair of touchdowns.

The Oxon Hill, Maryland native heads to Berkeley with plenty of experience having played in 39 games over the course of his career. He made six starts in 2023 and had his best statistical season of his four years at Maryland.

In his career, Dyches has caught 107 passes for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns receiving. He had at least 40 yards receiving in seven games last season highlighted by a 108-yard performance to open the season against Towson.

Dyches caught at least five passes in seven games as well including a season-high eight grabs for 60 yards against Penn State. His touchdown catches bookended the regular season as he caught one against Towson and another against Rutgers.

The new Cal transfer addition earned PFF's top grade (92.0) for drops among all tight ends at the FBS level in 2023. He had no drops on 60 targets, according to PFF.

The Bears have been working to upgrade the receiver position this offseason after a number of departures while also solidifying the tight end group that featured Jack Endries and Jeffrey Johnson during the spring.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Dyches could play either position in Mike Bloesch's offense.

The three-star transfer is currently rated No. 173 by Rivals in its portal rankings for 2024 making him the second highest-rated transfer addition for the Bears this offseason behind Utah receiver Mikey Matthews (No. 85).

The top three players added from the portal by Cal this offseason are all pass catchers with Notre Dame transfer Tobias Merriweather (No. 178) being the other member of that group.

In all, Cal has added commitments from three players this spring including Princeton linebacker Liam Johnson (March 22) and Michigan State offensive lineman Braden Miller (April 21). The spring transfer window remains open through April 30th with players having to decide to enter by that date or wait until the winter.

Dyches will have one year of remaining eligibility as he exercises his fifth-year option allowed after playing in the 2020 COVID season.