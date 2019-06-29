Today on the Cal Football countdown, we're looking at some of the names who'll be on the Cal roster in the fall, the walk-ons coming in with the class of 2019. Justin Wilcox has talked about the walk-on program being integral to the football team. That can be seen with guys like Patrick Laird and Ashtyn Davis, the latter of the two possibly being the Bears' best draft prospect in 2020. This year, Cal has 11 confirmed walk-ons coming into Berkeley, many from top high school football programs across the state. OL/DL Gunnar Rask, De La Salle, 6'2", 277 lbs. Rask was a captain for a 12-1 De La Salle squad that went to the state title game, falling to Mater Dei. Rask was a first-team all-Bay Area lineman per the SF Chronicle, playing both ways for the Spartans. He was a three year starter at De La Salle, and will wear #94 at Cal, playing on the defensive line.

K/P Christopher Abbes, De La Salle, 5'11", 200 lbs. (Per his Hudl, recorded a 68.5 yd average on kickoffs, 38.8 yd average on punts) Abbes comes to the Bears as a right footed kicker and punter, and he handled both for De La Salle a year ago. He looks to have solid power on his extra points, but could be asked to punt more with the departure of Steven Coutts after this season.

OL/DL Cal Frank, Oaks Christian, 6'7", 290 lbs The most appropriately named player set to be at Cal, Frank comes to the Bears as a walk-on from Oaks Christian. Frank sat out a portion of 2018 due to transfer rules, after transferring to Oaks Christian. Frank will play on the offensive line at Cal, wearing number 66. He was also a standout at Cal's lineman camp in 2018.



K Nick Lopez, Mater Dei, 6'1", 185 lbs Lopez helped Mater Dei to a state title as a senior, making 77 of 80 PATs, 3 of 6 field goals, and getting touchbacks on 73 out of 101 kickoffs. He was responsible for the winning marging in Mater Dei's 17-13 playoff win over St. John Bosco.



DB Tarik Glenn Jr., Bishop O'Dowd, 5'11", 175 lbs A name that should be familiar to a number of Cal fans, Glenn is the son of former Cal lineman and current Cal student-athlete development advisor Tarik Glenn Sr. The younger Glenn had a sterling final year at O'Dowd, with a reported 84 tackles, 9 TFLs, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

WR Chris Rogers, Acalanes, 6'2", 180 lbs Senior stats: 63 receptions for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns One of Cal QB Robby Rowell's favorite targets at Acalanes, Rogers will join a number of Bay Area wideouts at Cal, as one of the handful Burl Toler's bringing in with the walk-on group. Was an all-Bay Area honorable mention per the SF Chronicle.

LS JJ Lindsay, Las Lomas HS, 6'0", 190 lbs Lindsay is a consistent long snapper out of Cal's backyard, and will be there to bolster a unit that'll have Slater Zeller and Daniel 'the Mayor' Etter in it. Lindsay shows an ability to run off his snaps, making tackles downfield on punt coverage.

WR Lucas Allen, Campolindo, 6'2", 205 lbs Allen, a second team all-Metro player, caught 61 passes for 841 yards and 10 scores at Campolindo as a top target for UC Davis bound QB Grant Harper. Allen was also a standout baseball and soccer player at Campo.

DB Erik Harutyunyan, Burbank HS, 6'2", 190 lbs Senior Stats: 53 receptions, 878 yards, 12 TDs, 36 tackles, 3 TFLs, 4 INTs Harutyunyan had a productive senior year at Burbank, playing both ways and putting up numbers. He was a first team all-section wideout in CIF-Southern Section 5.

WR Jared Staub, Sierra Canyon HS, 6'0", 180 lbs Senior stats: 24 receptions, 444 yards, 4 TDs Staub's a three year starter coming from Sierra Canyon, who was a state finalist in their division in 2018. He played in the slot, and showed an ability to make something out of nothing and run after the catch.