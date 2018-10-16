Reflecting a handful of changes from last week, Cal has changed up their depth chart a bit before their matchup with Oregon State.

- First, offensively there's been a change at the wide receiver position. Wideout Jordan Duncan notably had surgery a week ago, and is no longer on the depth chart. Justin Wilcox noted that they're trying to get Duncan back as soon as possible, but in the interim, Moe Ways is the starter at the Z wide receiver position.

- Also of note, though there's a mistake with the numbers, Kanawai Noa is listed as a backup at the X spot. This is something that the Bears used Saturday, as either Jeremiah Hawkins or Nikko Remigio saw the field in the slot in those situations.

- The RB depth has been pared down to three, with Chris Brown and Marcel Dancy set to shar the backup job behind Laird. Brown got more reps than Dancy in the previous game.

- There's an 'and' still listed between the QBs, which hasn't meant anything the last two weeks, but it's likely that Chase Garbers will see the field for the Bears Saturday.

- Defensively, the biggest change is one that was seen on Saturday, as Evan Rambo is one of the starters at outside linebacker. Malik Psalms was out Saturday, and Rambo had his first career sack in his place.

- Still ORs at both DE positions, though both Luc Bequette and Rusty Becker were the starters Saturday. The top four DEs played about the same number of reps though

- Ashtyn Davis is still listed as the starter, but he did get hurt Saturday, and if he is, Quentin Tartabull will likely start in his place and Trey Turner will continue to get reps.

- Davis's replacement on kickoffs would be Jeremiah Hawkins in that case.

- Nikko Remigio is officially listed as the starting punt returner, after he took over the role last week.