Cal continues to bolster OL with coveted transfer Lamar Robinson

Cal didn't hire new offensive line coach Famika Anae until last weekend, and he's wasted no time rebuilding the unit he'll take over this year.
On Sunday, the Bears reeled in a commitment from coveted Georgia State offensive line transfer Lamar Robinson, the third OL transfer pickup in two days.
Robinson follows LaJuan Owens (New Mexico) and Tyson Ruffins (Nevada), who announced their transfer commitments Saturday.
Robinson picked Cal over Stanford, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and others.
Robinson started every game at left guard for Georgia State as a junior this season, playing 757 offensive snaps while giving up 18 pressures with 3 sacks and one penalty, per PFF.
He fared well in two games vs. power conference opponents this fall, giving up 1 pressure and 0 sacks vs. Georgia Tech and 2 pressures and no sacks vs. Vanderbilt.
Robinson came off the bench for Georgia State last season after starting at left tackle as a freshman for Norfolk State in his lone year there. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Cal is losing multiple offensive line starters including starting left guard Rush Reimer and center Will McDonald plus right tackle TJ Session.
With the three OL transfer additions, the Bears have reeled in seven transfer additions overall.