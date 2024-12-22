Cal continues to bolster OL with coveted transfer Lamar Robinson

Cal didn't hire new offensive line coach Famika Anae until last weekend, and he's wasted no time rebuilding the unit he'll take over this year.

On Sunday, the Bears reeled in a commitment from coveted Georgia State offensive line transfer Lamar Robinson, the third OL transfer pickup in two days.

Robinson follows LaJuan Owens (New Mexico) and Tyson Ruffins (Nevada), who announced their transfer commitments Saturday.

Robinson picked Cal over Stanford, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and others.