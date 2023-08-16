Classes are almost in session at Cal, but the additions are still rolling in for Mark Madsen heading into his first season leading the men's basketball program in Berkeley. Madsen and his staff have had to overhaul the roster in Year 1, and Wednesday the Bears announced the latest addition to the roster for the upcoming season.

Serbian-born guard Vladimir Pavlovic is newest member of the squad after signing with Cal. Pavlovic played in several high-level youth tournaments overseas before making the move to the United States where he played at the Hoosac School in Hoosick, New York last season.

He has national team experience and comes to the Bears as just the latest piece of the rebuild process for Madsen and his staff.

"Vladimir's talent, character and basketball IQ make him a great addition to our roster," the first-year Cal head coach said in a statement provided by the program. "His size and athleticism are key advantages at the guard positions and he plays the game with a high motor that'll make his teammates better.

"Our staff identified Vlad as someone who can provide an immediate boost to our team and we're thrilled to have him as a Golden Bear."

More programs have continued to explore international recruiting in recent years, and Cal has been no exception to that.

He is the second international addition for the Bears this offseason joining Canadian big man and Texas Tech transfer Fardaws Aimaq. Cal also added freshmen Rodney Brown, Jr. and Devin Curtis earlier in the year in addition to transfers Jalen Cone, Keonte Kennedy and Jaylon Tyson.

Portland transfer guard Michael Meadows recently decided to leave the program for St. Louis as a graduate transfer after previously joining the Bears earlier in the offseason.

Pavlovic's addition helps give Madsen some more flexibility in his backcourt moving into the fall.

The Bears open the season Nov. 6 at Haas Pavilion against the University of St. Thomas.

You can see clips of Cal's newest signee in the video below wearing No. 9 in the red uniform.