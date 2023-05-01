Cal has remained aggressive in the transfer portal during this post-spring window, looking to address remaining needs on the roster.

That started last month with the additions of San Diego State safety transfer Patrick McMorris and NC State quarterback transfer Ben Finley and continued Monday as the Golden Bears received a commitment from Mississippi State wide receiver transfer Marquez Dortch, who took his official visit to Berkeley over the weekend.

Dortch was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class who didn’t get much opportunity at Mississippi State as a true freshman, catching just one pass while playing in one game.

That means he still has four years of eligibility remaining, and he’ll get a fresh start with the Bears, who are looking for playmakers to emerge alongside top returning receivers Jeremiah Hunter, Mavin Anderson and Monroe Young.

Cal brought in Illinois WR transfer Brian Hightower in the winter, but he was limited throughout spring practice due to injury. The Bears also signed JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery and three-star freshman Nyziah Hunter, who both will join the program this summer.

Cal was down several receivers in spring due to injury, so the competition at that spot should be among the more intriguing storylines in fall camp.



Dortch, who is listed at 6-foot, 165 pounds, had 41 catches for 660 yards and 7 touchdowns plus a kickoff return touchdown as a senior at George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi, before signing with the in-state Bulldogs. He was the No. 12-ranked ATH in the 2022 recruiting class and tied for the third-highest-rated signee for Mississippi State in that cycle.

Cal also hosted two other transfer targets over the weekend in Texas A&M center Matthew Wykoff and Missouri cornerback Marcus Scott II.