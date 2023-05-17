He is the second wide receiver -- along with Mississippi State transfer Marquez Dortch -- and seventh overall transfer Cal has added since the end of spring practice.

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining after totaling 47 catches for 606 yards and 4 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Huskies.

Cal continued to bolster its offensive arsenal Wednesday as Washington wide receiver transfer Taj Davis announced his commitment to the Golden Bears.

The Bears lost standout receiver J. Michael Sturdivant to the portal as he transferred to UCLA over the winter, but they're adding a significant influx of talent to that unit to complement top returning wideouts Jeremiah Hunter, Mavin Anderson and Monroe Young.

That includes Illinois transfer Brian Hightower, who was added over the winter but missed most of spring practice due to injury, these two post-spring additions and two other summer arrivals in JUCO signee Marquis Montgomery and three-star freshman Nyziah Hunter.

Cal was razor thin at the position during spring practice with several receivers sidelined by injury, so new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will really get to evaluate his options when all the pieces are in place in fall camp.

As for Davis, he was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Upland, California. Listed at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, he redshirted during the 2019 season and opted out of the 2020 pandemic season before emerging for Washington the last two years. His biggest highlight last fall was a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the the Huskies' rivalry win over Oregon.