58 vs. 59.

Both schools last week had very strong offensive performances against their opponents. Cal beat North Texas 58-21, making it the first time the Bears scored over 50 points in a game since 2015. Auburn also earned a decisive win over UMass — by a larger margin, too — beating the Minutemen 59-14.

The two teams had blowout wins last week, meaning that both Cal and Auburn are coming into this matchup hoping to ride the momentum of Week 1. Of course, both of these teams are about to face much more challenging opponents than the ones they saw last week.

Should fans be expecting a shootout? It might well turn out that way. With Cal’s dynamic offense going up against a bigger opponent — in a nationally-televised, prime time game — it may shape up to be a very high-scoring contest.