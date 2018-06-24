Bears Land Building Block in McKade Mettauer
Steve Greatwood continues to do work on the recruiting trail, as the Bears have landed one of their biggest offensive line targets. McKade Mettauer, an offensive lineman out of St. Pius X (Houston, TX) committed to the Bears Sunday after an official visit. Mettauer, a 6'4", 310 lb offensive lineman, joins Brian Driscoll on the offensive line in the 2019 class, and is the 11th commit for the Bears in 2019.
Mettauer had visited the Bears back in April in an unofficial capacity, but had decided to come out on an official visit right before the end of the dead period. His top three leading up to the decision included Nebraska and Arizona, the latter of the two he'd taken an official to the week before.
All Glory to God! #Committed pic.twitter.com/DzFfadNxET— McKade Mettauer (@Mckade64) June 24, 2018
In Mettauer, the Bears are getting a mauler of an offensive lineman, one who played for one of the best offenses in the state of Texas. Mettauer's frame projects more as a guard, a position that the Bears need going forward. Mettauer's mobile and gets to the second level off double team blocks. At right tackle for St. Pius X, he gets downfield on screens and is quick enough to catch and bury smaller defenders. His versatility in playing tackle gives him the option to do that at the next level as well, considering his mobility and how much Steve Greatwood likes to move his linemen around to figure out the best configurations.
Mettauer, a three star lineman (5.7), joins Braxten Croteau as the highest rated member of the 2019 class by Rivals, and is set to be a building block for the offensive line going forward.