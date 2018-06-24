Steve Greatwood continues to do work on the recruiting trail, as the Bears have landed one of their biggest offensive line targets. McKade Mettauer, an offensive lineman out of St. Pius X (Houston, TX) committed to the Bears Sunday after an official visit. Mettauer, a 6'4", 310 lb offensive lineman, joins Brian Driscoll on the offensive line in the 2019 class, and is the 11th commit for the Bears in 2019.

Mettauer had visited the Bears back in April in an unofficial capacity, but had decided to come out on an official visit right before the end of the dead period. His top three leading up to the decision included Nebraska and Arizona, the latter of the two he'd taken an official to the week before.