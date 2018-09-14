Polk, a 6'4", 185 lb two way player for the nearby Gauchos, committed to Cal over offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Oregon State, UNLV, and Colorado State. He's commit number 20 in the class, and the third from the Bay Area, joining Livermore's Bradley Archer and Los Gatos's Kyle Smith . Burl Toler, Nick Edwards, and Gerald Alexander were the biggest recruiters involved in Polk's recruitment.

Local recruiting has been a focus for Justin Wilcox's staff, but the 2019 class hasn't had the same local pull as 2018, where six of the 22 commits came from the Bay. The Bears just got their third from the Bay, and it's a big one, in El Cerrito ATH Makai Polk .

Back when he was offered, Cal was the only school to offer him a scholarship in person. It helps that they're right down the road from El Cerrito High, but earning a scholarship offer on a visit, with his entire family in tow, meant a lot to Polk.

"It was very unique how Cal did it," Polk said at the time, "being that they were the only school that offered me in person. It was unique in that I went up there, talked to the coaches face to face. Coach Wilcox offered me (while) I was in the room with my grandma, my parents, my two little brothers, and my head coach (Jacob Rincon). I was excited, I was very happy, being that I got an offer from one of the best universities in America."

Polk also competed at Cal's 7 on 7 tournament over the summer, and while El Cerrito's team didn't make it to the finals, Polk got to show his two way potential. Notably, he intercepted a pass and showed what he could do with the ball in his hands, returning it for what would have been a score in a regular game. The Cal staff has eyed Polk as someone who could play on either side of the ball, but with his size and the need being at wide receiver, that's where he'll likely start out for the Bears.

Polk is set to visit the Bears for their Saturday contest against Idaho State as well, as he's listed as a three-star athlete (5.5) by Rivals