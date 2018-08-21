It's the final day of fall camp for the Bears, but they're still making moves in the 2019 recruiting class, adding a big offensive lineman to their group in Brayden Rohme , a 6'6" offensive tackle out of Perry HS in Arizona. Rohme joins Brian Driscoll and McKade Mettauer on the offensive line, and he's the sixth recruit out of the state of Arizona to make the call for the Bears.

Rohme came over to Berkeley on an official visit at the end of July, during the brief window of time where visits could be taken back on July 28th. He noted a couple big things stood out for him at the time.

"That view is one of the best views I’ve seen," Rohme said at the time, "and wearing that uniform, I could definitely see myself in it later on."

Prophetic words at the moment from the offensive tackle, who's likely slated for a tackle spot at Cal as well. Steve Greatwood showed Rohme the depth chart during his visit as well, showing that there's opportunity with the group.

"They don’t have too much depth on the offensive tackle spot," Rohme noted, "you’re gonna have to work for whatever spot you get, you’re gonna have to grind, but definitely some reassurance. He mostly sees me as a tackle, but if I need to go inside, I will, and put their best five players out there."

Read: Rohme breaks down his official visit

Rohme currently plays tackle for his Perry squad, playing both tackle spots as part of strong/weak configuration, and as one of his main recruiters, special teams coordinator/TE coach Charlie Ragle, has said in the past, guys with big frames that can move don't grow on trees. Rohme, a 6'6", 260 lb mauler, is a part of that group. He put on 30 lbs between last fall and spring, and looks poised to add more size in the future.

Rohme joins Spencer Brasch, DeCarlos Brooks, Braxten Croteau, Ryan Puskas, and Brett Johnson in coming to Cal in the 2019 class. He's a 3-star (5.6) offensive lineman, whose main recruiters were Steve Greatwood and Charlie Ragle, as he's the 13th ranked player from the state of Arizona, per Rivals. He chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Nebraska, and Iowa State among others.

