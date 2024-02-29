The ACC announced its conference matchups for the 2024-25 basketball season Thursday afternoon bringing some insight into the future schedule for Cal as is begins its journey into a new league.

Each team in the conference will play three teams twice throughout the season and with seven games against ACC opponents at home and seven others on the road to complete the 20-game league schedule.

“We look forward to having Cal, SMU and Stanford join the ACC this summer and we know there’s already great excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans for what’s ahead surrounding this incredible conference," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement released by the conference Thursday.

Stanford and SMU, Cal's partners in the move to the ACC, will play each other twice during their first season in their new conference. NC State will also play the Bears at Haas Pavilion and at home.

Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the seven teams slated to make the trek across the country to play Cal in Berkeley next season.

Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh will all host the Bears in their lone conference meeting.

UNC (No. 9) and Duke (No. 10) are the two teams from the ACC currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll while Clemson is just on the outside looking in but the Bears won't get an opportunity to host any of them next season.

It was previously announced that 15 of the 18 teams in the league will compete in the ACC Conference Tournament to be played March 11-15 in Charlotte.

The full conference slate, including dates, times and TV designations, will be announced in the fall.

Cal currently sits at 13-16 in Mark Madsen's first season with a 9-9 record in Pac-12 play. The Bears are in sixth place in the conference standings with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.

They will close out the regular season with road matchups against Utah (March 2) and Stanford (March 7) before heading to Las Vegas for the final Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena.