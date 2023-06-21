It took just a couple weeks for Trevor Rogers' future to change. The versatile Acalanes rising senior has continued to see his stock rise entering the summer, and Wednesday he took a big step forward by announcing his commitment to Cal.

The 2024 receiver from nearby Lafayette has stacked up several offers from programs around the country throughout the process, but his offer from the Bears came just this month after he helped lead his school in the team's on-campus 7-on-7 tournament.

That offer pushed the process forward leading to his announcement Wednesday evening as Rogers became the sixth commitment for Cal in the class and the fourth recruit to join the Bears this month.

Rogers is fresh off a strong showing at the prestigious Elite 11/All 22 event in Los Angeles where he showcased his abilities among some of the top prospects from across the country.

The 6-foot-3 recruit gives offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and receivers coach Burl Toler III another weapon to use on the outside in the coming years. The Bears have been looking to develop the receiver group this offseason, and Rogers will help continue that process moving into next year.

San Diego State recently came with an offer to Rogers while schools such as Fresno State, Nevada, Colorado State and San Jose State all joined the race earlier in the process. Washington State is another one of his Pac-12 offers.

Rogers is only the second skill position recruit to join the Bears' 2024 class alongside tight end Camden Jones, who committed to Cal back in December.

By picking Cal, Rogers will follow in the footsteps of his brother, Chris, who is a redshirt junior receiver with the Bears.