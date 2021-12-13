A Twist: RB Ashton Hayes to Sign with Cal

In news first reported by the Omaha World-Herald, 2022 running back Ashton Hayes will sign with Cal Wednesday after decommitting from Nebraska.

Hayes took official visits to both schools in June, committing to Nebraska after his official visit. Nebraska recently made a change to their offensive staff, as Hayes' main recruiter, Ryan Held, was let go last month. Aristotle Thompson was his primary recruiter from Cal.

Hayes, a speedy running back out of McQueen High School in Reno, rushed for 223 carries for 1,735 yards and 25 touchdowns. His addition gives Cal a running back in the class, something the Bears needed following the decommitments of Kaleb Johnson and Jaydn Ott.

Prior to Hayes being added to the class, Cal sat at three running backs on scholarship, with Damien Moore, Chris Street, and DeCarlos Brooks. Now, they'll add Hayes to that group, and are looking to add Ott back to the class as well.