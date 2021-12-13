A Twist: RB Ashton Hayes to Sign with Cal
In news first reported by the Omaha World-Herald, 2022 running back Ashton Hayes will sign with Cal Wednesday after decommitting from Nebraska.
Hayes took official visits to both schools in June, committing to Nebraska after his official visit. Nebraska recently made a change to their offensive staff, as Hayes' main recruiter, Ryan Held, was let go last month. Aristotle Thompson was his primary recruiter from Cal.
Hayes, a speedy running back out of McQueen High School in Reno, rushed for 223 carries for 1,735 yards and 25 touchdowns. His addition gives Cal a running back in the class, something the Bears needed following the decommitments of Kaleb Johnson and Jaydn Ott.
Prior to Hayes being added to the class, Cal sat at three running backs on scholarship, with Damien Moore, Chris Street, and DeCarlos Brooks. Now, they'll add Hayes to that group, and are looking to add Ott back to the class as well.
By the Numbers
1. DT Damonic Williams, Mission Hills, CA, January 6th, 2021
2. DL Nate Burrell, Bellflower, CA, June 7th, 2021
3. OLB Nunie Tuitele, Aurora, CO, June 13th, 2021
4. OLB Curlee Thomas IV, Fort Worth, TX, June 18th, 2021
5. OL Sioape Vatikani, Reno, NV, June 23rd, 2021
6. WR Jaiven Plummer, Alexandria, VA, July 21st, 2021
7. DB Cameron Sidney, Orange, CA, August 14th, 2021
8. ATH/OL Nick Morrow, Flagstaff, AZ, August 26th. 2021
8. OL Jackson Brown, Danville, CA, August 30th, 2021
10. DB Jeremiah Earby, East Palo Alto, CA, September 1st, 2021
11. WR Mason Starling, San Mateo, CA, December 11th, 2021
12. RB Ashton Hayes, Reno, NV, December 13th, 2021
By Position
RB - 1
WR -2
OL - 2
DL - 3
Edge - 2
DB - 2
ATH - 1
By State
CA - 6
NV - 2
AZ - 1
CO - 1
TX - 1
VA - 1