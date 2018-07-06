Leading up to football season, we're going to go through Cal's roster as it stands at the moment, going backward from #99 all the way to #2, looking at where guys stand, either going into the rotation or otherwise.

10 Jeremiah Hawkins

WR | 5'8" 180 lbs | Sophomore | Buena Park, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In WR rotation/backup return man

Hawkins was one of four true freshman to play in 2017, mainly due to his ability in the slot, and the fact that he took to the new offense as well as anybody. It didn't lead to the most prolific of results, but Hawkins is firmly in the wide receiver rotation It helped that he was healthy all spring, getting a ton of reps thanks to injuries. Hawkins made the most of it, making big plays after the catch, such as a 44 yard TD reception on a screen pass from Chase Forrest. He is also Jaylinn Hawkins' uncle, despite being two years younger than the safety.

Career Stats: 8 receptions for 70 yards

9 Kanawai Noa

WR | 6' 180 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Honolulu, HI

Likely Role in 2018: Starting wide receiver

Noa finally got the time to shine in 2017, and shine he did, endearing himself to the fans by making some fantastic catches on third downs. He's possibly the quietest player on the team outwardly, but no one questions his toughness and leadership ability. Noa took to the offense quickly, as he has an innate ability to get open over the middle, while still having enough speed to break away when necessary, as shown by his 75 yard TD reception against Oregon last year. He got hurt in spring ball, but is expected back for the fall.

Career Stats: 66 receptions for 898 yards, 4 TDs

7 Chase Garbers

QB | 6'2" 205 lbs. | Redshirt Freshman | Newport Beach, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Fighting for the starting QB job

Garbers, a former four-star quarterback from Corona del Mar, is in the mix for the quarterback job this year. The Cal staff was high on him last summer when he got to Berkeley, and there was a thought that had he enrolled early, he may have ended up as the starter last year. Garbers does a lot well, but he's at his best in play action, specifically in rollouts. He wasn't at his sharpest during the spring, but he'll continue to compete for the job come Fall Camp.

7 Chigozie Anusiem

CB | 6'1" 180 lbs. | Freshman | La Habra, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the DB rotation

Much like Elijah Hicks a year ago, Anusiem is poised to take a spot in the rotation after an excellent spring. He's a bigger corner, one of the crown jewels of the 2018 class, and he's ultra-competitive, according to Justin Wilcox. Anusiem's size and ability pushed him to working with the first team, as he's done during the spring with Hicks injured. Anusiem will play, it's a question of how much considering that the DB group is young and ready to go. It's a good problem to have.

6 Jaylinn Hawkins

S | 6'2" 205 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Buena Park, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starting at one of the safety spots

Hawkins took the starting safety job a year ago and ran with it. He's shown great tackling ability, with the ability to come down in the box in run support. The defense notably suffered when he was out for a game last season against Weber State, and Hawkins is another one of those somewhat quiet leaders among the defensive backfield.

Career Stats: 23 games played (11 starts), 70 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT

5 Brandon McIlwain

QB | 6'1" 190 lbs | Redshirt Sophomore | Newton, PA

Likely Role in 2018: Fighting for the starting QB job

In a way, McIlwain is the Bears' QB take in the 2018 class, as he didn't play a year ago after transferring after a year at South Carolina. McIlwain is a two sport athlete, one that might be better on the baseball diamond than on the football field, but he's competed for the starting QB job all spring. He might have won it last fall had he not had to sit out. McIlwain, who lived in the Bay Area when he was in middle school, is more in the dual-threat vein than any other QB on the Cal roster. He has some consistency issues, but he created a ton of explosive plays throughout the spring.

5 Trey Turner

S | 6'1" 180 lbs | Redshirt Junior | Mobile, AL

Likely Role in 2018: In the safety rotation

Turner's had a bit of injury trouble over the last year or two. He got hurt near the end of 2016, and then didn't play in 2017 because of injury. Turner's back up to speed, and the former high school quarterback has looked solid at safety during the spring, standing out early as he forced turnovers and made key deflections. Now, it's a matter of transferring just being healthy into consistent productivity for Turner.

Career Stats: 19 games played, 28 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 PBUs, 2 INTs

4 Derron Brown

ILB | 6'1" 205 lbs. | Redshirt Senior | Oakland, CA

Likely Role in 2018: In the ILB rotation

Brown's bounced back and forth between safety and linebacker twice now, making the move to linebacker permanent as of last fall. His versatility, per ILB coach Peter Sirmon, allows the Bears to do different things in coverage. That said, Brown is not afraid to hit, as a hard shot against Hawaii in 2016 forced a fumble on a kickoff return, which allowed the Bears to break that game open. Brown's a good compliment to the more traditional inside linebacker in Jordan Kunaszyk, who he may end up starting next to in the fall.

Career Stats: 24 games played, 30 tackles, 3 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT

3 Ross Bowers

QB | 6'2" 190 lbs. | Redshirt Junior | Rothell, WA

Likely Role in 2018: Likely starter at QB

If you're reading this, you likely have seen what Ross Bowers has done. One of the toughest people to play quarterback,, but one who was prone to turnovers a year ago. A young man who flips into end zones, and one who gambled a bit much on arm strength that wasn't there. Bowers has looked improved since the close of the 2017 season, noting that he's bulked up a bit so he's not as prone to getting hit as hard, and it's something that should help his arm strength throughout the year. Having experience in games has been a boon for Bowers, as it allowed him to pull ahead in the QB race during the spring. He has a quick release and he's not afraid to stand in the pocket and get hit. Many of his defining plays from a year ago came after getting hit as well. Year two of Bowers should be an interesting ride with a more accurate QB.

Career Stats: 272-461 (59% completion), 3039 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs; 3 rushing TDs

3 Elijah Hicks

CB | 5'11" 185 lbs | Sophomore | Long Beach, CA

Likely Role in 2018: Starter at corner back

Hicks took the DB room by storm a year ago, cementing his place as someone who should be in the DB rotation in the spring not long after getting to Cal, which he came to in the middle of the coaching change. Hicks started a handful of games at corner a year ago, as defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter praised his ability to not get too high or too low after a play. Hicks sat out this spring due to injury, but the former four start should be in the starting lineup in the fall.

Career Stats: 12 games played (7 starts), 38 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles

2 Jordan Duncan

WR | 6'1" 205 lbs | Junior | Hattiesburg, MS

Likely Role in 2018: In the WR rotation

A wideout who played for Brett Favre in high school, Duncan's set for a larger role in 2018, connecting with Ross Bowers a ton during the spring. Bowers noted that Duncan was one of the players he'd thrown most to during offseason workouts. Duncan has NFL size as a receiver, but hasn't been able to showcase as much of what made him a four-star coming out of high school. He's a fluid route runner, one that'll likely play more on the outside than inside.

Career Stats: 17 receptions, 151 yards, 2 TDs.