2026 OL Quinn Buckey begins official visit schedule with trip to Cal

In about two months time Quinn Buckey believes he will know where he wants to play college football. There is a lot that needs to take place between now and then.
That begins this weekend with his first official visit. The 2026 offensive tackle recruit from Liberty High School in Bakersfield will make the trek to Cal this weekend for the first of six planned official visits.
The Bears will get the first crack at showing the 6-foot-7, 290-pound prospect what it has to offer in hopes of influencing him to eventually commit to the program. Michigan State, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Arizona and Vanderbilt will all get their opportunities to do the same in the coming weeks.
The stretch will wrap up the weekend of June 5 when the three-star recruit heads to Nashville to see Vandy in person.
Buckey released a top-12 list last month and each of the programs he will take an official visit to are represented in addition to Boise State, Arizona State, Stanford, Northwestern, Minnesota and Oregon State.
The junior, who has a brother playing across the Bay at Stanford and another one down at UCLA, has been building a relationship with the Bears for quite a while and has been able to make multiple trips to Berkeley throughout the years.
Having been a witness to college recruitments before through his brothers, Buckey understands all that comes with an official visit. Still, he is eager to get going with his own journey as he works towards finding the right fit.
The Bears offered Buckey in February, and he has been building his connection with new offensive line coach Famika Anae in that time. Cal is a legitimate option for the 2026 offensive lineman, so there is plenty of anticipation for the weekend trip to Berkeley.