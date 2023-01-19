Dallas-area junior defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell Irving has been a known prospect for quite some time. He's continued to stack offers, and that momentum has not slowed down to begin the new year. The three-star prospect wrapped up his junior season at a new school, Parish Episcopal, this winter and coaches continue to take notice of his abilities along the defensive front.

This week he's added a couple more schools to his growing list with Cal and UNLV joining the fray.

Arizona, Colorado and Utah are the other Pac-12 schools that have offered the high three-star prospect while he also holds offers from programs such as Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, TCU and Texas A&M among others.

Irving has been on the Bears' radar since last year, and he has had continued interest from Cal over that time. He has had an opportunity to get to know Andrew Browning, and the 6-foot-2 recruit heard the news of his offer after the Bears' defensive line coach visited his school earlier in the day.

"He gave me a call after school and offered me," Irving said. "He told me about UC Berkeley and everything they have."