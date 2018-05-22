Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 16:33:03 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 LB Austin 'Ozzie' Nicholas on his First Offer, From Cal

Oshosr9iljcw9agvscxs
Austin Nicholas
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Austin 'Ozzie' Nicholas has had a relatively brief recruitment by Cal, but the Bears became his first offer Friday, as Peter Sirmon went down to see the La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, CA) inside lineba...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}