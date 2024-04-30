Cal will officially make the move to its new conference this summer, and Tuesday night the Bears dipped into ACC territory for their latest transfer addition. McKeesport, Pennsylvania native and Youngstown State defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs has announced his commitment to Cal giving Justin Wilcox's team its latest transfer addition.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound edge rusher will make the move across the country after playing in 13 games for the Penguins in 2023. Diggs finished his junior year with 11 tackles (5 solo) to go with four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

He also had four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2023.

Diggs will join the Bears as an outside linebacker where coach Vic So'oto will be able to take advantage of his size as an edge rusher providing some help to David Reese and Xavier Carlton.

Cal beat out future ACC foe Pittsburgh for a commitment from the Pennsylvania native while he also held offers from West Virginia, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State.

Diggs entered the portal just a couple weeks ago before quickly coming to a decision to join the Bears for his final two seasons of eligibility.

His best game of the 2023 season came against Missouri State in late October when Diggs collected three tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

The new Cal outside linebacker has played in 24 games through his first two seasons and has 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks in his career.

The Bears have been in need of another outside linebacker this spring after key reserve Myles Jernigan entered the transfer portal in recent weeks before committing to Louisville.

Diggs is the sixth transfer addition for the Bears since the spring window opened on March 16. Four of those players will join Cal's defense this summer.