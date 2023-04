Cal had a key offensive departure this offseason as J.Michael Sturdivant made the move to UCLA as a transfer. The Bears still have more help coming in this summer, but all the movement has left a big opportunity for junior Jeremiah Hunter to lead the current group of receivers.

The Fresno native spoke with reporters after Monday's practice to discuss his role this year, what he has thought of the other players having a bigger opportunity to shine this spring and much more.

Watch the full post-practice media session from Day 12 below: