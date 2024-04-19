Cal is nearing the end of spring ball with just its spring showcase left this weekend. Friday, the Bears held their 14th practice of the spring giving the players one final day of prep before their big scrimmage to end things this week.

After Friday's practice, receivers coach Burl Toler III met with reporters to discuss how his group has performed over the last month.

Meanwhile, Golden Bear Report caught up with a few players who have been working to move their way up the depth chart heading into the summer. Cornerback Collin Gamble has been working his way back after missing the 2023 season with an injury, and he spoke with us about that journey.

Outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch was able to get his feet wet as a freshman last season, and he's returned more confident this spring. He spoke with us about his continued development this offseason.

Offensive lineman Rush Reimer made the move from Montana State this winter, and he has continued to get acclimated with his new team this spring. He spoke with us about his development and transition to joining the Bears.

Watch all of those one-on-one interviews below:



