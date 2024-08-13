Cal was back on the field Tuesday after taking a short break Monday, and the Bears returned to action with plenty of intensity on Day 11. After Tuesday's practice, defensive line coach Andrew Browning gave an overview of his group as it stands right now plus broke down the progress being made my several of his players so far in camp.
The defensive line is putting a lot of the onus on itself to help the Bears' defense as a whole this season. In addition to Browning's comments, newcomer Aidan Keanaaina spoke with reporters after the 11th day of practice to discuss how he feels about the group up front heading into his first season with the Bears.
In our latest one-on-one practice video, we caught up with offensive lineman Bastian Swinney who has become a Swiss Army Knife for the Bears and offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch so far in camp.
Swinney has now spent time at four different positions through the first 11 days in camp, and he spent most of his time Tuesday working at right guard. He spoke with Golden Bear Report about his various roles so far this month, and what his expectations are going into the season.
Watch our one-on-one interview with the Cal offensive lineman below:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.