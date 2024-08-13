Cal was back on the field Tuesday after taking a short break Monday, and the Bears returned to action with plenty of intensity on Day 11. After Tuesday's practice, defensive line coach Andrew Browning gave an overview of his group as it stands right now plus broke down the progress being made my several of his players so far in camp.

The defensive line is putting a lot of the onus on itself to help the Bears' defense as a whole this season. In addition to Browning's comments, newcomer Aidan Keanaaina spoke with reporters after the 11th day of practice to discuss how he feels about the group up front heading into his first season with the Bears.