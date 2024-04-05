Cal is through six days of practice this spring and will wrap up its second week Saturday. Friday was the latest opportunity for the Bears to continue building toward the spring game later this month, and it was an impressive day for the defense.

Afterward, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon spoke with reporters about his group's development this spring plus what he is looking for as the defense continues to move through the next two weeks.

Linebacker Cade Uluave is back with the Bears this week after missing time earlier in the spring. He his not fully healthy as he works through a lower body issue, but he is working to remain engaged through mental reps.

He took time Friday to reflect on his journey up to this point and provide his thoughts on his sophomore campaign looking ahead to the fall.

Golden Bear Report also had an opportunity to speak with receiver Marquez Dortch about his expanding opportunity this season, defensive lineman Nate Burrell about the deep position he's part of and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff about the changes up front as the Bears continue to focus on building their offensive line this spring.

Watch each of those interviews from Friday below:



